Queen Elizabeth needs 'sun, sand, sangria' amid health scare

The Queen’s health has sparked concerns after she missed her annual holiday at Balmoral Castle.
Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote in her column for NewsAu: “The poor woman must be so tired.
“Not only is she still working, more than three decades after most people retire, but her family is a source of never-ending scandal and strain with things only looking like they are going to ramp up more."
Elser continued: "If you ask me, and no one is, what Her Majesty needs right now is not another wet week wobbling over the moors and ruminating on how it all went wrong but needs to rally her lady-in-waiting of more than 60 years Lady Susan Hussey and abscond for a 72-hour all-inclusive gals weekend to Malaga.
"Sun, sand, sangria and not having to think about all the brewing Windsor scandals? Now that’s a real holiday,” Elser added.
Teddy Ray was featured on the HBO series 'Pause with Sam Jay' and 'How to Be Broke'
Arooj Aftab has received the highest literary award for showing excellence in the field of art and music
Prince Harry lost mother, Princess Diana, at the tender age of 13
Prince Harry will launch his 'heartfelt' and 'intimate' memoir this year
Meghan Markle is shaping her career in politics through Prince Harry
Prince Harry could spill royal secret in unpredictable move