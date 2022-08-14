Kate Middleton didn’t give in to paparazzi who threw insults at her

Kate Middleton maintained her composure even when the paparazzi threw insults at her before she married Prince William.

Columnist Daniela Elser revealed that the photographer used to yell insults at her to get a negative reaction from Kate.

The Duke of Sussex started dating Kate when they were studying at St. Andrew’s University in Scotland.

Upon her return to London, Kate found herself “the subject of a lot of press interest and intrusion from the paparazzi,” Katie Nicholl wrote in her book Kate: The Future Queen.

“William said we had a duty of care to her and her family and so we advised her on how to deal with the cameras,” the aide explained.

“We told her to smile at the photographers so that there would be a better picture.”

In her column for NZ Herald, Elser wrote: “For nearly five full years, Kate was chased, harangued, dogged, and generally harassed by certain quarters of the media.”

“Some paps used to yell things like (expletive), (expletive) and (expletive), look this way!’ at her to try and get a reaction.

“A photo of Kate making some terrible face or losing it was far more valuable than her just going about her business,” she continued.

“What is remarkable, in hindsight, is her poise and grace under fire,” Elser said.

“There are not any videos of her crying, hysterically yelling at the press, or crumpling as you or I probably would,” Elser noted.