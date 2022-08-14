Prince Harry hires 'researchers' to find reality of Princess Diana death

Prince Harry wants to know the truth behind Princess Diana's demise.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly hired researchers to seek information on the car crash that killed the Princess of Wales in Paris.

A source tells The Sun: “There have been approaches which suggest Prince Harry is intensely focused on getting more information about his mother’s death.

“There are plenty of people in France who recall the night of the accident. It’s only normal that Diana’s son should want to learn more about it for his book.”

The research has seemingly helped ghost-writer pen intimate details in the memoir.

Harry famously went into a dark phase in his life after the loss of his mother. The Duke has often candidly spoken on his addiction to drinking and drugs.