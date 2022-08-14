Prince Harry to throw 'dirt' on royals with 'most devastating' memoir

Prince Harry is ready to send shock waves in the royal family with his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to release his memoir later this year, is onto a 'devastating' scripture after Andrew Morton's bombshell book about Princess Diana.

Royal expert Daniela Elser says: “If even a small percentage of the speculation about what he might reveal and what dirt he might dish is correct, this book is shaping up to be the most devastating royal release in 30 years and since Diana, Princess of Wales started whispering in the ear of Andrew Morton.”

During the announcement of his book, Harry touched upon his quest for truth.

“My hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that, no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added that the book would be “accurate and wholly truthful”.