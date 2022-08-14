Netflix's 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' release date, cast, trailer and more

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is back and we just cannot wait to get a sneak peek into their lavish and luxurious lifestyles.
The show revolves around the wives of four Bollywood stars and their lives.
Mark your calendars, and grab your popcorns as The Fabulous Wives Of Bollywood is set to be back with a bang on Netflix September 2.
Karan shared the poster and wrote, "All things fabulous and glam with these Bollywood bffs that are back in your town! Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 is returning on 2nd September only on Netflix and dropped 3 hearts."
Blackpink official release date for 'Born Pink' album and fans are over the moon in excitement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s names were recently dragged through the mud after Tow Bower’s biography
Victoria Beckham high-end fashion label is suffering after pandemic
Alec Baldwin accidentally fired shots at Halyna Hutchins during Rust shooting
Victoria Beckham shares four kids with husband David Beckham
Kim Kardashian has get medical procedures and surgeries done on her body