Sunday August 14, 2022
Netflix's 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' release date, cast, trailer and more

The 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' is back and we just cannot wait

By Web Desk
August 14, 2022
The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is back and we just cannot wait to get a sneak peek into their lavish and luxurious lifestyles.

The show revolves around the wives of four Bollywood stars and their lives. 

Mark your calendars, and grab your popcorns as The Fabulous Wives   Of Bollywood  is set to be back with a bang  on Netflix  September 2.

Karan shared the poster and wrote, "All things fabulous and glam with these Bollywood bffs that are back in your town! Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 is returning on 2nd September only on Netflix and dropped 3 hearts."


CAST:

  • Bhavana Panday
  •  Maheep Kapoor
  •  Neelam Kothari Soni 
  • Seema Kiran Sajdeh