Kim Kardashian has spent '£140,000' to get her 'perfect' figure: US doctor

It takes a fortune to be like Kim Kardashian, says doctor.
The 41-year-old, who has always denied getting cheek and lip fillers, has undergone a drastic change with her body recently. Last week, the diva made headlines with her super slim figure.
Speaking to Allure in a recent interview, Kim admitted: : "It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."
US-based plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett thinks the mother-of-four has spent up to £140,000 in order to go under the knife.
"She appears to have had liposuction with fat transfer. At one point, her results were overdone and very exaggerated," he told The Sun.
"More recently, she appears to have slimmed down, especially in the buttock area," the doctor added.
Dr Daniel also believes she underwent a nose job costing her upto £33,000.
