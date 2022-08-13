Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres pay heartfelt homage to Anne Heche

Anne Heche’s tragic demise on Friday left celebrities around the world in pain and sorrow.



According to AFP, the actress was severely injured in a car crash in LA last week, which left her in a coma.

Heche was reportedly driving her blue Mini Cooper as she rammed into a two-storey house after which she was shifted to the hospital.

Following her death news, several celebrities across the world paid their tributes to Heche on social media.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who worked with the 53-year-old on the television series Quantico, turned to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

“My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves,” she wrote.

The Baywatch star continued, “It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You will always have a special place in my heart.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who dated the late actress in the past, took to Twitter and sent her condolences to the children and family.

“This is a sad day,” she added.

For the unversed, Heche rose to fame with Another World and also won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991.

She also performed well in movies including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights and Return to Paradise.