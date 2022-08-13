Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan fails badly at the box office

Akshay Kumar's newly released Raksha Bandhan had a lacklustre opening weekend at the box office.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, “The occupancy for Laal Singh Chaddha is around 15-20 percent in multiplexes and for Raksha Bandhan, it is even lower, as low as 12 percent in some halls for the first shows. This is very disappointing.”

Despite having two flops already in 2022 in the form of Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan gets the lowest opening out of all films by Akshay Kumar this year.

So far, the total collection of the film is INR 16.4 crores two days after its release. Though Akshay Kumar’s performance gets praise, the audience seems generally upset with the story of the film.