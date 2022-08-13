Blackpink unveils official release date for 'Pink Venom' album

Blackpink unveils their upcoming 'Pink Venom': Drops Aug 19

After a gap of two years hiatus, BLACKPINK's two-year hiatus has come to an end and the girls have blessed fans with the release date for their new single, Pink Venom.

As part of their anniversary gift to fans, the group has planned the release for August 19, 2022.

In the teasers Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa took fans over the moon with their sizzling pink looks.

While Jiso embodied beauty with her hair tied up, while Jennie slayed in a pink co-ord set.

Check it out below:





After the announcement, the K-pop group shared a set of concept teasers on Instagram, in one of them, they appeared in blush pink costumes and posed in front of a broken glass that was arranged in the shape of spider webs.





