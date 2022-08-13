Prince Harry’s memoir came as ‘huge shock’ to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has all eyes on him with massive expectations from his upcoming memoir including his wife Meghan Markle who could be left shocked by the autobiography.

A source told celeb diarists HeatWorld: "This narrative that Meghan essentially stood over Harry as he wrote the book is way off the mark.

The insider continued: “He and [ghostwriter] JR Moeringer spent months going through his private photo album, journals, emails and so forth.

"It naturally brought up some extremely raw feelings and surprise anecdotes, many of which came as a huge shock to Meghan when she read through the manuscript.”

However, the Suits alum reportedly felt drawn toward her husband’s ‘bad boy’ image.

"Meghan knows Harry had a very lively past – she wouldn’t have found him nearly as appealing if he hadn’t lived life to the full and got everything out of his system before they settled down and committed to a long-term future,” the source added.