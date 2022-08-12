Netlfix planning Prince Harry, Meghan Markle coup d'etat: ‘Won’t be scooped’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly keeping Netflix on their toes and have the board of executives planning ‘for the worst’ amid fears they will get “scooped” by the Duke’s memoir.
This bombshell insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to Page Six.
The source started off by admitting, “There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here.”
At the end of the day, “Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped.”
During the course of their interview, the source also alleged that Netflix executives and other higher-ups “knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year.”
Thus, “They don’t want to hold off any longer.”
