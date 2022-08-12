Shawn Mendes ready to move on from Camila Cabello as he joins dating app: Source

File Footage

Shawn Mendes is all set to give romance another chance following his break up with Camila Cabello last November after 2 years of relationship.

The Treat You Better crooner, 24, has join the celebrity dating app Raya, the profile of which is linked with his official Instagram account as per The Sun.

Mendes “has set up a profile, which is linked to his official Instagram account, featuring several photos of himself, a waterfall and a self-help book about relaxation, all soundtracked by the song Bandana, by Fireboy DML & Asake,” the outlet shared.

This comes after the singer’s former lover was spotted with hand-in-hand with founder of Lox Club, Austin Kevitch.

Mendes recently cancelled his Wonder World tour to prioritize his mental health as he said in an Instagram post, “I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

“This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future,” he added. “I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal.”

Following the heart breaking news, Mendes told TMZ that he’s just living normal life and has been focusing on healing.

“I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy, man,” Mendes told the publication.



