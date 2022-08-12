BLACKPINK drops Rosé, Lisa Concept teasers for ‘Pink Venom’

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lisa dropped two separate concept teasers of their upcoming release Pink Venom, on YouTube, on August 12.
In both teasers the band members Rosé and Lisa could be seen posing dramatically from behind the cracked glass walls.
The Pre-release single Pink Venom, from the group’s 2nd full album BORN PINK, will be out on August 19.
Both members hold sly and intense expressions, in Pink outfits symbolizing their group’s name.
Previously, YG Entertainment even revealed that all four members of the group were filming a music video, for which surprisingly "the highest production cost ever was spent.”
