Aespa's album 'Girls' beats BLACKPINK in monthly sales, details inside

Aespa are making waves with their new project!
According to Circle Chart, Aespa’s album Girls has sold a total of 1,645,255 copies in the month of July.
The band’s album Girls is the second extended play by South Korean girl group Aespa, which was originally released through SM Entertainment and Warner Records on July 8, 2022, as reported by allkpop.
Previously Girls created history by becoming first ever million-selling K-Pop girl group album in first-week sales, reporting a total of 1,126,000 copies.
Now, based on the Circle Chart count, Aespa's Girls is now officially the best-selling K-Pop girl group album in history, at 1,645,255 copies.
The record was held by BLACKPINK's 'The Album' up until now with 1,506,730 copies.
Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.
