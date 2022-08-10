Prince William branded ‘privileged aristocrat’ amid growing living crisis

Prince William recently got ‘booed’ away for his status as a ‘privileged aristocrat’ without fears over his next meal or piling bills.

This claim has been made by royal correspondent Jack Royston and royal commentator Kristen Meinzer.

In their interview with Newsweek, Royston told Meinzer, “A pub in Sheffield booed [William] when he came on screen.”

“I was messaging with one of the people who was in the pub at the time who said basically it was an anti-establishment feeling and that Prince William basically is seen as a symbol of the establishment.”

File Footage

“So this is the second time in several months that this has happened to William, posing a question for William: how seriously does he have to take this? Is this going to be a big recurring problem for him or can he just shrug it off?”



“The particular fan that I spoke to said 'we're going through a cost of living crisis, people are struggling to pay their bills'...and they kind of saw William as a privileged aristocrat who doesn't have the problems that they have.”