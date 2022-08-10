Prince Harry ‘trying to reaffirm’ Meghan Markle as ‘A-list hero with memoir

File Footage

Prince Harry has been branded deluded for thinking the release of his memoir will allow him the same place in Hollywood as Barack Obama.



Royal author and the founder of the To Di For Daily podcast issued this claim.

She made the admission to Express UK during the course of their interview and was quoted saying, “What I think he’s trying to do is brand himself as a Mark Zuckerberg, Barack Obama — some guy that can get $100,000 dollars for a speech in Miami to a bunch of rich dudes.”

“I think he is trying to brand himself as a leader in the United States and will use his book to try to do that.”

“He wanted to try to rewrite his story and to be this phoenix rising from the ashes. That is the route I think he is going to go.”