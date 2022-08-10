Meghan and Harry's biographer confirms he is writing a new book

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie is the author of the couple's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".

According to reports, the journalist is writing another book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The report about his new book, which is due next year, came as the royal couple is receiving backlash over Tom Bower's outrageous claim made in his book.

Omid Scobie on Monday apparently confirmed that he is writing a book.

Without sharing much, he gave the reason behind his absence from social media.

"Know that if I'm quiet at the moment, it's because I am busy writing, he wrote.



