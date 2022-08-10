 
close
Wednesday August 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Dawyne Johnson, Kevin Hart express admiration for Denzel Washington and Megan Thee Stallion

Dawyne Johnson, Kevin Hart express admiration for Denzel Washington and Megan Thee Stallion

By Web Desk
August 10, 2022
Dawyne Johnson, Kevin Hart express admiration for Denzel Washington and Megan Thee Stallion

Kevin Hart and Dawyne Johnson said they would want to be pets to Denzel Washington and Megan Thee Stallion respectively.

The actors were promoting their new animated film "Superpets" when they gave shout out to their favorite celebrities in an interview.

The Rock shared a clip of the interview on his Instagram account and wrote, "Shout to our fam Megan Thee Stallion and Denzel Washington".