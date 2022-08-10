Tyler Perry's tweet containing picture of Meghan Markle 'kissing her own thumb' stirs debate

More than 60,000 people have liked Meghan Markle's picture her pal and actor Tyler Perry posted on Twitter to send birthday greetings to the Duchess of Sussex.

In the picture posted by Perry, the wife of Prince Harry is seen kissing hand of a black girl at an event.

Several royal fans and pro-monarchy experts claimed the Duchess was actually kissing her own thumb instead of the girl's hand.

They also shared several close-up shots of the picture to corroborate their claim but a clearer version shows Meghan Markle kissed the hand of the girl.

Tyler Perry shared the picture with caption,I ’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."



