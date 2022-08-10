Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash in US for her allegation against a member of royal family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has been slammed as a "D-list actress" by a US commentator.



Candace Owens, American media personality and conservative commentator, has discussed Meghan's royal racism claims after the Duchess of Sussex accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of making a racist comment about her and Prince Harry's son Archie before his birth.

Ms Owens, in conversation with commentator Matt Walsh, said: "This is a Hollywood star going into a country that loves its traditions and then accusing them of being fundamentally racist."

The commentator went on to say: "It's the height of ignorance to me to have this D-list actress that nobody knew go over there."

She added: "I think we're just tired of the race narrative here in America and it's just obnoxious that we've sent this girl to start the same thing overseas."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly failing to win Americans who accused the couple of overusing the royal card and old narrative to remain in the spotlight.