Chrissy Teigen details her 'insane and sweaty' nightmares during latest pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is sharing updates on her new pregnancy with her fans and followers on social media.

The Cravings author, 36, who is expecting a baby with husband John Legend almost two years after her devastating miscarriage, has revealed that she’s experiencing ‘insane’ nightmares.

Taking to Twitter, the Lip Sync Battle star shared details that she was previously put on medication to help cope with nightmares – however, now, she can't take them whilst pregnant.

"I have had such insane, sweaty nightmares most of my life and was put on a blood pressure medication at bedtime. It made them completely go away. I can’t take it pregnant and they’re back,” Teigen twitted.

"I guess this is just a PSA for anyone that has them." She added, "I will wake up a few times a night just to dry off or the cold air will kill me. And if I wake up and fall back asleep, it treats it like a commercial and picks up right where it left off lol."

The tweet comes days after the couple announced they expecting a 'miracle' baby - two years after losing their son Jack. The couple also shares two children — Luna, five, and Miles, three.