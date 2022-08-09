Khloé Kardashian turns heads in black mini dress after welcoming baby boy

Khloé Kardashian turned heads in a chic black mini dress as she stepped outside for dinner night at Nobu in Malibu, days after the arrival of her son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, The Kardashians star, 38, turned heads as she arrived at the celebrity-favorite eatery in Californian keeping her toned legs at full display in the stunning figure-hugging outfit.

Keeping the glam game high, the Good American founder styled with her blonde tresses in a sleek bun with a few loose strands framing her face.

She accessorized her body-fit ensemble with a pair of black shades, matching boots, two gold rings and a small blue Birkin bag.

Kardashian and Thompson, who also share a four-year-old daughter True Thompson, welcomed their second child together, via surrogate, this past week.

As per sources close to the model, “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy.”

The insider also shared that Khloé is in no rush to decide on a name for her new baby. She is taking her time.