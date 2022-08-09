Caitlyn Jenner congratulates ‘strong woman’ Khloé Kardashian post birth of her baby boy

File footage

Caitlyn Jenner congratulated daughter Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via a surrogate.

The 72-year-old Olympic gold medalist praised her skills as a mom in her post, shared on Twitter.

“Congratulations major @khloekardashian,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tweeted on Friday, alongside an article about the news of the arrival of her son. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!”

Khloé also shares a four-year-old daughter True Thompson with the NBA player. Amid the birth of their baby boy, sources revealed that Khloé and Tristan were “not back together” amid the happy news, adding that they hadn’t spoken to each other since December “outside of co-parenting matters.”

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star hasn’t yet revealed the name of her little boy or posted any snaps of the newborn. An insider told US Weekly that she is “focused on her kids and is very happy right now.”



