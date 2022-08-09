Here is why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will never get back together: Insider

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not thinking to revive their romance.
The couple, who dated for only nine months, could not help the relationship survive amid Davidson's 'packed' schedule.
"They've definitely been slowing down," one insider says. "Things heated up quickly in the beginning when he could travel back and forth to see Kim and spend time with her, but his schedule has gotten so packed."
"Pete is still super bummed, though, about the breakup," continues the insider. "They really hit it off and had a ton of fun together, but it feels like it ran its course," the source tells PEOPLE.
"It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden," explains the source. "And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."
