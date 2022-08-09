BTS star Jimin is dating a 'mystery girl' since high school: Read On

BTS singer Jimin has a lady love in his life!
While the Fake Love hitmaker's love life has been subject to gossip over a number of years, it is not reported by MusicMundial that he is indeed dating a mystery girl from his high school.
The BTS star dancer has been quite candid about his connection with Sunjin, his high school sweetheart.
The 26-year-old idol has often been spotted attending BTS performances in South Korea, donning outfits from Sunjin's clothing line.
The news comes after BTS announced its hiatus from music owing to their career in the military.
