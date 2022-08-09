 
Monday August 08, 2022
BLACKPINK drop 'exclusive' details for upcoming 'BORN PINK' world tour

By Web Desk
August 09, 2022
BLACKPINK is soon to depart for their BORN PINK world tour, with YG Entertainment spilling exclusive details
Exclusive details about BLACKPINK's BORN PINK    world tour were shared on Twitter by YG entertainment on August 8.

As per the released schedule, BLACKPINK is set to make pitstops at some exotic destinations for their latest world tour.

The band's BORN PINK tour will start from October 15, 2022 in Seoul and will end on June 21,2023 at Auckland, New Zealand.

Previously, YG Entertainment announced the confirmation of the group's comeback, which is expected on August 19.

BLACKPINK is expected to release the music video and audio source for the pre-released song Pink Venom    on YouTube and other domestic and international music sites.

Pink Venom is  the combination of two words, the colour that symbolises BLACKPINK and the word poison, as  introduced by an official of  YG   Entertainment.