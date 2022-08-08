John Legend dishes on why he was hesitant to share pregnancy loss news

John Legend recently opened up about grief and pain he and his wife Chrissy Teigen experienced after losing their son in pregnancy miscarriage two years ago.



Speaking on BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the All of Me crooner confessed that he was hesitant to share it publicly however, he appreciated his wife for doing so as more people were able to relate with the heartache.

“It was difficult and I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realises go through this,” said John via Metro UK.

The Hard Time hit-maker went on to add, “They told us they felt alone a lot of times,” he continued. “And us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone, and feel like there were other people going through it and there was a community of people going through it.”

John also shared that after losing his child, he diverted his focus on his upcoming music album and some of his songs would touch on the loss of his unborn child Jack.

"Some of the songs are about coping with loss and grief and when you feel broken. Those experiences I was able to channel into the music,” he added.