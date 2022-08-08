Prince Harry, William’s reconciliation dubbed ‘wishful thinking’

Prince Harry and Prince William have been issued a dire warning about their relationship and the ‘dire circumstances’ it stands in.

This warning has been made by Diana: Her True Story author Andrew Morton.

In his interview with the Daily Beast he was quoted saying, “I very much doubt they will be reconciled. There is a lot of wishful thinking about this.”

“The closest parallel is George VI and Edward VIII.” He went on to point out.

“George VI adored his brother, like Harry adored William, they were inseparable, but then he abdicated, moved abroad and the relationship was never the same again,” and “William and Harry are in a similar situation.”