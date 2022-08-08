John Legend opens up about rift with Kanye West

John Legend recently talked about his friendship with rapper Kanye West.

Legend, who was called a sellout by West, said politics caused a rift in their friendship.

"We aren't friends as much as we used to be," Legend said.

He added, "I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump. I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship."

West was former president Donald Trump's most famous supporter and confirmed last year he's "still got a red hat on."

Kanye West ran a failed presidential run in 2020 as a third-party candidate.

According to the US media, the rapper's campaign was apparently run by several Republican operatives who wanted to get Trump re-elected.