Kate Middleton receives ‘rare privilege’ from Queen

Kate Middleton reportedly received a 'rare privilege' from Queen Elizabeth to make her feel welcome in the royal family.

A royal author Katie Nicholl claimed in her book titled The Future Queen that the Monarch permitted the Duchess of Cambridge to bring her camera to Balmoral, knowing she loved photography.

"Until now the Queen had met Kate only fleetingly at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips, but she went out of her way to make her feel welcome, giving her permission to take pictures at Balmoral,” Katie wrote.

Invitation to Balmoral proved that Her Majesty was keen to have Kate in her ‘inner circle’, the author noted.

“As a woman who has lived her entire life in the public eye, the Queen rarely lets her guard down, and very few apart from her family and closest friends get to see the real Elizabeth," she added.