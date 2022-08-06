Selena Gomez sparks dating rumours with Italian movie producer: Deets inside

Selena Gomez is over the moon these days as she celebrated her belated birthday with her potential beau Andrea Lervolino and few pals in Italy.



According to Page Six, the Only Murders in the Building star had a lavish dinner at Torre Normanna restaurant with her Italian movie producer, who is rumoured to be her love interest as well.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the singer-actress looked gorgeous in her ivory dress while she was grooving with Lervolina on the dance floor.

Selena Gomez on dance floor with her rumoured love interest

In another image, the alleged couple were seen hugging each other as they looked out at the ocean along with other people.

The alleged couple looking at the ocean

The Flew Me crooner reportedly cut two cakes, one had chocolate topping while the other was decorated with fresh fruit.

Selena Gomez cutting her two birthday cakes

In addition, Gomez and her friends were also seen entertained by a group of musicians before “making toast to the birthday girl”.

The singer enjoying time with her crew and potential beau

Earlier, the singer held a star-studded party for her 30th birthday which included guests like Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo and others.