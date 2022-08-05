Sofia Vergara looks stunning as she reunites with lookalike mother in Miami

Sofia Vergara is sharing family updates on her Instagram handle.
The model looked incredible as she reunited with her rarely-seen lookalike mother Margarita Vergara in Miami.
The pair were spotted enjoying a meal out together alongside Sofia’s son Manolo, and niece Claudia.
The Modern Family alum shared two lovely updates from the evening as the star posted a swoon-worthy snap photo of her mother and son sitting across the table.
The 50-year-old model looked also shared a selfie with Claudia and added a GIF that read: "Greetings from Miami, the magic city."
Sofia's adorable dog Bubbles was in attendance at the family meal and was pictured cuddling up to Manolo on his Instagram feed.
Last week, the pair enjoyed a sunny summer walk together alongside the America’s Got Talent judge.
