‘Malicious’ Johnny Depp’s redacted accusations against Amber Heard unveiled

Johnny Depp reportedly had a barrage of accusations to slam Amber Heard with and their unsealed court documents have laid them all bare.
The documents in question contain sordid details of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s past, as well as medical issues.
Depp had Heard’s past lined up for cross-examination and it included the timeline of “Amber's brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr Depp.”
Per Marca Heard's legal team were opposed to that information being brought forward and accused Mr Depp of “attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms Heard was at one time an escort.”
