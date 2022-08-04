Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday video ‘mocking the Queen’: ‘Pure publicity stunt!’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for trying to mock the Queen with her 40th birthday video.

This observation has been made by royal expert Angela Levin, on Twitter.

She wrote, "Anyone else think that Meghan and her friend Melissa McCartney [sic] were mocking the Queen in the birthday video?

“Both holding old fashioned cup and saucer like Meg used in her blog after 1st meeting with Queen. Melissa sipping from the cup wearing fancy hat and gloves?”

She also added, “The mockery shows what she thinks of the Royal Family. She's got what she wanted and is confident she can outsmart us all.”

Even royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun, “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.”