Tragedy at Psy concert as construction worker dies while dismantling stage

Psy’s Summer Swag Concert at Gangneung Stadium on Thursday, July 31, witnessed a painful tragedy after a construction worker fell and died while dismantling the concert stage.
As per The Star, the construction worker sustained serious injuries after falling 15m from a tower while dismantling the concert set. The 20-year-old Mongolian man suffered a cardiac arrest right after his fall and was rushed to the hospital immediately.
A day later, on August 1, Korea Joongang Daily reported that the man had died.
Psy's agency P Nation expressed distress over the incident on July 31, saying, “We express our sincerest condolences to the worker who died after a sudden accident. We also send our deepest condolences to the surviving family.”
"We will do our best to establish measures to prevent another accident like this from happening, with a sense of responsibility," P Nation further stated.
