JoJo Siwa's mom calls out Candace Cameron Bure's 'morals' amid feud

JoJo Siwa’s mom shared what really happened in her daughter’s first interaction with Candace Cameron Bure

Jojo Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared her side of things after her daughter said Candace Cameron Bure was the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a TikTok challenge last month.



The former dance teacher, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share a clip from a previous episode of her Success With Jess podcast in which she opened up about JoJo’s run-in with Bure, 46.

“I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version,” Jessalynn captioned the post.

“At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people.”

The entrepreneur recalled attending a premiere for Fuller House with JoJo in Los Angeles.

“It was kind of crowded because it wasn’t a huge theater where they had a lot of people,” she continued.

“Then JoJo ran into DJ and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?’ And she was like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.’ Word for word — ‘Not now, maybe later.’”

“I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say: not now, maybe later,'” Jessalynn recalled joking to her daughter.

“Candace just couldn’t be bothered. … I do not know what was going on, but it is funny when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that? And it is hard to be a celebrity, I will give that to you. But that was so long ago — I can’t even tell you — and I still remember it.”

Watch the full podcast here:



