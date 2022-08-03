Twilight's Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff parting ways in marriage’ after 13 years together

Dominique Nicole Geisendorff and Twilight star Cam Gigandet are getting a divorce after 13 years together.

Citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, Geisendorff, 37 made her split with the star listing May 1 as the date of separation, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Geisendorff is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children — Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6 — whom she shares with the actor.

Additionally, Beneath the Surface actress requested Gigandet, 39, pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.

