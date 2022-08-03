Twilight's Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff parting ways in marriage’ after 13 years together

Dominique Nicole Geisendorff and Twilight star Cam Gigandet are getting a divorce after 13 years together.
Citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, Geisendorff, 37 made her split with the star listing May 1 as the date of separation, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
Geisendorff is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children — Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6 — whom she shares with the actor.
Additionally, Beneath the Surface actress requested Gigandet, 39, pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.
For the unversed, the former couple, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children.
