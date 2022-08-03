Justin Bieber ‘grateful to be back’ at first concert after Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

File Footage

Justin Bieber expressed gratitude to his fans for “having him back” in first concert since his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis which forced him to cancel his US tour.

The 28-year-old singer shared a series of images from the Lucca Summer Festival in central Italy on his Instagram account with caption, "Luv u guys and I missed you."

The Peaches hit-maker also dropped a video of himself with wife Hailey Bieber and his team doing a pre-show ritual before his first live performance since health scare.

"We're back," the Grammy winner said in the clip before adding, "What a great, great evening... wow. I love you guys, this is the (expletive) group of people I know.”

“I'm just so grateful to be back," he added. "I love each and every one of you guys so much. I mean when I say y'all are some (expletive). Let's go kill it!"



Sharing a glimpse from the concert featuring a speech he made during the show as Bieber said, "Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This my first day back, so good to be here."

"As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it's about justice for all no matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity — we're all the same and we are all one," he added.

Bieber continued: "We know that racism is evil and we know that division is evil, it is wrong, but we are here to be the difference makers and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being part of this tour. Let's enjoy the rest of the night."



The singer had to cancel the remainder U.S. tour after his diagnosis with an official tweet on his social media account that read, "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed.”



