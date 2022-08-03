Writers start work on 'Stranger Things' season 5

Writers have started work on the fifth and final season of hit Netflix show "Stranger Things".

The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news on Tuesday. In a tweet captioned “Day 1,” the account posted a picture of a whiteboard emblazoned with the logo for the final season.

Season 4 of "Stranger Things" ended with the temporary defeat of the main villain Vecna. The final season is expected to see the cast fighting to protect the general populace and attempting to finally destroy the Upside Down according to Variety.