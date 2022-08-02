Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo attended Jodie Sweetin's wedding

Full House star Jodie Sweetin exchanged with her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski over the weekend, with a very special guest in attendance.

Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo revealed in a comment on Sweetin's Instagram post on Sunday that she attended the wedding on Saturday, held at a private home in Malibu.



Saget passed away suddenly on January 9 at 65 years of age from head trauma, just days before Sweetin announced her engagement with Wasliewski, a clinical social worker who she'd been dating for the pasts five years.

'What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much,' Rizzo said in a comment, with six red heart emojis.



Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018 until his sudden passing in January, after his body was found in an Orlando hotel room after a stand-up comedy performance.



