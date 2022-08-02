Bob Saget widow Kelly Rizzo attended Jodie Sweetin's wedding

Full House star Jodie Sweetin exchanged with her longtime boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski over the weekend, with a very special guest in attendance.
Bob Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo revealed in a comment on Sweetin's Instagram post on Sunday that she attended the wedding on Saturday, held at a private home in Malibu.
Saget passed away suddenly on January 9 at 65 years of age from head trauma, just days before Sweetin announced her engagement with Wasliewski, a clinical social worker who she'd been dating for the pasts five years.
'What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much,' Rizzo said in a comment, with six red heart emojis.
Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018 until his sudden passing in January, after his body was found in an Orlando hotel room after a stand-up comedy performance.
Earlier, the 'Toxic' singer celebrated her two-month wedding anniversary to Sam Asghari in an adorable post
Hilary Duff speaks on motherhood journey
Elon Musk tweeted, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”
Jennifer Garner fears that Ben Affleck may relapse after his dreamy nuptials with Jennifer Lopez
Whitney Henriquez was with her boss when Amber Heard messaged her that she has severed Johnny Depp finger
Frankie Jonas dished out interesting facts about his famous brothers on Nightly Pop with older brother Kevin