ITZY's Ryujin and Stray Kid's Bang Chan labelled 'chaotic sibling duo'

ITZY's Ryujin and Stray Kid's Bang Chan did not sit well together during the grand event of ISAC 2022

ITZY's Ryujin and Stray Kid's Bang Chan's constant bickering throughout Star Athletic Championship (ISAC) 2022 has got the duo labelled as a 'chaotic sibling pair'.

ITZY and Stray Kids were among 38 idol groups that were in the line-up for this year's ISAC.

The list also included some fellow JYP Entertainment groups NMIXX and Xdinary Heroes, along with other famous names like ATEEZ, IVE, and NCT.

ISAC made its comeback after a 2-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is already showcasing the funniest dynamics between K-pop idols.

This year, Ryujin and Bang Chan took the spotlight with their rivalry consisting of funny bickering moments that made rounds on the internet.

Ryujin was even seen hilariously pushing an unsuspecting Bang Chan as she 'casually' walked by him.

The clip instantly became viral, reaching over 1 million views!