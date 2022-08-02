 
Amber Heard decides to pay out Johnny Depp damages?

There are speculations that Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley home to pay Johnny Depp damages

By Web Desk
August 02, 2022
Amber Heard, who was ordered to pay Johnny Depp  $8.3 million after being found guilty of defamation, has reportedly begun raising some of that cash by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05million.

There are speculations that the Aquaman actress, who has filed an appeal to overturn the million-dollar settlement, has made her mind to pay the damages to her ex-husband if   her appeal fails.

Heard sold her Yucca Valley home for $1.05million, a profit of about $500,000. The 36-year-old actress allegedly bought the house in 2019 through an anonymous trust tied to her.

Amber Heard was ordered to pay Depp a total of $8.3 million after being found guilty of defamation, but says she doesn't have enough cash to do so. 