Amber Heard decides to pay out Johnny Depp damages?

Amber Heard, who was ordered to pay Johnny Depp $8.3 million after being found guilty of defamation, has reportedly begun raising some of that cash by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05million.
There are speculations that the Aquaman actress, who has filed an appeal to overturn the million-dollar settlement, has made her mind to pay the damages to her ex-husband if her appeal fails.
Heard sold her Yucca Valley home for $1.05million, a profit of about $500,000. The 36-year-old actress allegedly bought the house in 2019 through an anonymous trust tied to her.
Amber Heard was ordered to pay Depp a total of $8.3 million after being found guilty of defamation, but says she doesn't have enough cash to do so.
