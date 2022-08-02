 
Monday August 01, 2022
Entertainment

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte's video wins hearts

England created history by winning their first major women's tournament in Euro 2022 final against old rivals and eight-time champions Germany

By Web Desk
August 02, 2022
Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte's super-cute  video supporting the  Lionesses attracted massive applause from fans.

 In adorable clip, the Duke of Cambridge can be heard saying: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way."

Princess Charlotte added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!"

Reacting to the video, one commenter nicknamed "The Cambridges" (@loveforcambridg) said: "Aww what a beautiful, super cute video! I absolutely love it. Good luck Lionesses."

Another, @RoyallyBlunt wrote: Oh my darling!!! You are adorable and looking like Mummy here!

England created history by winning their first major women's tournament in a dramatic Euro 2022 final against old rivals and eight-time champions Germany at Wembley.

England's newly crowned Euro 2022 champions have celebrated before thousands of fans after claiming the first major trophy in their history.