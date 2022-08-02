Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte's video wins hearts

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte's super-cute video supporting the Lionesses attracted massive applause from fans.
In adorable clip, the Duke of Cambridge can be heard saying: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way."
Princess Charlotte added: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!"
Reacting to the video, one commenter nicknamed "The Cambridges" (@loveforcambridg) said: "Aww what a beautiful, super cute video! I absolutely love it. Good luck Lionesses."
Another, @RoyallyBlunt wrote: Oh my darling!!! You are adorable and looking like Mummy here!
England created history by winning their first major women's tournament in a dramatic Euro 2022 final against old rivals and eight-time champions Germany at Wembley.
England's newly crowned Euro 2022 champions have celebrated before thousands of fans after claiming the first major trophy in their history.
