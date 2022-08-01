Netflix: Movies and TV shows to watch before they get vanished

Netflix is removing number of Movies and shows in the month of August. The streaming site Netflix takes down a large number of movies and TV shows every month without the viewers knowing it.
We have created for you a full list of all the movies and a smaller number of TV shows with help from what’s on Netflix, that are leaving the site in August 2022.
Zoey Deutch discusses about social media presence and cancel culture for movie Not Okay
Brad Pitt reportedly asked Lewis Hamilton about the motorsports ahead of blockbuster racing movie
Alia Bhatt says it was 'quite a task at hand' to shoot action scenes in 'Heart of Stone' amid pregnancy
Georgia Toffolo looked stunning in a white dress as she stepped out in London
It comes after the couple revealed the surprising news of the birth of their second child on Instagram earlier this year
Amber Heard makes a profit of about $500K after selling her Southern California property