Monday August 01, 2022
August 01, 2022
Netflix: Movies and TV shows to watch before they get vanished

Netflix is removing number of Movies and shows in the month of August. The streaming site Netflix takes down a large number of movies and TV shows every month without the viewers knowing it.

We have created for you a full list of all the movies and a smaller number of TV shows with help from what’s on Netflix, that are leaving the site in August 2022.

List:

  • Annie (2014)
  • Baaghi
  • Black Mass
  • The Blind Christ
  • Blitz
  • The Blue Umbrella
  • Booty Call
  • Boyka: Undisputed
  • The Call
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Cardboard Gangsters
  • Chaos
  • Children of God
  • Chillar Party
  • Cocaine
  • Comes a Bright Day
  • Creed
  • The Crush
  • Eat Pray Love
  • Employee of the Month
  • Fartsa
  • Fashion
  • Fitoor
  • Fiza
  • Get Hard
  • Ghostbusters (2016)
  • The Girl in the Bathtub
  • Guzaarish
  • Haider
  • The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
  • Highway
  • I Hate Luv Storys
  • Interview with a Serial Killer
  • The Island
  • The Italian Job (2003)
  • The Judge
  • Lavell Crawford: Can a Brother Get Some Love?
  • Locust
  • Main aurr Mrs Khanna
  • The Mask
  • Miss Bala
  • Miss Potter
  • Mohenjo Daro
  • Munich
  • The Nightingale
  • Out of the Furnace
  • Parks and Recreation (season one to seven)
  • Patriot Games
  • The Peacemaker
  • FK
  • Primal Fear
  • Raajneeti
  • Rang De Basanti
  • Real Crime: Diamond Geezers
  • The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan
  • RocknRolla
  • Rowdy Rathore
  • Saw 3
  • Serendipity
  • 7 Khoon Maaf
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Sherlock Gnomes
  • Solomon Kane
  • Some Kind of Heaven
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
  • Tamasha
  • Tammy
  • Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
  • Time and Tide
  • Tommy
  • Triple Threat
  • Troy
  • 2 States
  • Un plus une
  • Vacation
  • World Trade Center
  • Young Guns 2
  • Don’t Tell the Bride (one season)
  • Spaced series one and two
  • Can You Keep a Secret
  • The Hole (2001)
  • ’71
  • Cocaine Coast
  • The Night Clerk
  • Enter the Warriors Gate
  • Sin City (2019)
  • The Hunt (2020)
  • Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • The Photograph
  • Screwball
  • Diamonds in the Sky
  • Confessions of a Serial Killer with Piers Morgan
  • The Governor
  • I Called Him Morgan
  • Kursk: The Last Mission
  • Psychopath with Piers Morgan
  • Serial Killer with Piers Morgan
  • Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
  • Polaroid
  • Nocturne
  • The Pianist
  • Chocolate City: Vegas Strip
  • The Smurfs (one series)
  • Calum von Moger: Unbroken
  • Hellsing Ultimate
  • The Kill Team
  • Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia
  • Nigerian Prince
  • The Outcasts
  • Big Momma’s House 2
  • Bride Wars
  • Dere: An African Tale
  • Downton Abbey (series one to six)
  • Flying Monkeys
  • For Here or to Go?
  • The Girl Next Door
  • Grace: The Possession
  • I Give It a Year
  • Marriage Palace
  • My Teacher, My Obsession
  • Real Crime: Supermarket Heist
  • Saavat
  • 20 Minutes
  • What’s Your Raashee?
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Drifters (season one to four)
  • Hannibal (2001)
  • Pitch Black
  • Scarface (1983)
  • Star Boot Sale
  • Van Helsing
  • Battlebots (season one and two)
  • Islands of Faith