Meghan Markle’s father tries to reach out Lilibet, Archie amid rift with daughter

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle have expressed his true feelings for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.
According to the Daily Star, Thomas Markle extended an olive branch to his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday with a bouquet of red roses.
The bouquet of flowers also have two yellow roses for Archie and Lilibet.
Thomas Markle has never met Meghan and Prince Harry’s children as the father-daughter duo have not spoken since her wedding to the Duke of Sussex in 2018.
Meghan’s father 78, told the GB News, “I wished her a happy birthday and brighter days ahead but I've not heard back.”
Meghan will celebrate her 41st birthday on August 4.
According to the Newsweek, Meghan and Thomas fell-out after he was allegedly caught seemingly staging paparazzi pictures for money in the days before her wedding to Prince Harry.
