Colin Farrell opens up on having panic attacks while filming Thirteen Lives

Colin Farrell revealed he had experienced “panic attacks while filming underwater scenes” for the upcoming action movie Thirteen Lives.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Total Recall star shared, “It was scary. I’m not a great swimmer anyway, not that we were swimming, not that we were treading water, we had to stay on the surface, but they built a really impressive network of caves.”

While reminiscing about the harrowing experience, the Batman actor revealed that he suffered anxiety while being submerged for the scenes.

“Man, I had panic attacks underwater, that's a new experience. A panic attack underwater is a new experience for me,” noted the 46-year-old.

He continued, “I had to say to myself, ‘Just relax. Be calm. You’re fine. There’s nothing to worry about. Your tank is good, you’ve got a 60 percent full tank. Just slow your breath down. It’s OK.'”

“They filled them full of water, and we’d go down and there was no up,” explained the actor about the tank experience.

The Ron Howard-directed movie, which is based on the true story of the rescue mission, will be available on Amazon Prime on August 5.