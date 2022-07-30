Kelis throws shade at Rihanna for copying her after online comparison

In a recent fan interaction on Instagram, Kelis took a moment to address fans comparison specifically between her style and Rihanna's.



"I feel like Rihanna rode a wave created by Kelis," one person wrote in the 42-year-old’s comments. In response, Kelis said, "Let's not open that Pandora's box today lol one step at a time friend ."

Although she didn't outright say Rihanna copied her style, she certainly seemed to imply it in her response. It seems she just chose not to go there, presumably because she was already catching heat after blasting Beyoncé over a song sample.

Kelis also got upset with the "Lemonade" singer over the song "Energy" from Beyoncé's new Renaissance album, saying it sampled Kelis's song “Get Along With You” without her permission.

She also took aim at the Neptunes producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo — two of Kelis’s biggest collaborators in her early career — who created and produced the song.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote.

Kelis rose to fame following the release of her hit song "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard".

