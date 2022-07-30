Reese Witherspoon, hubby Jim Toth to move to Nashville to save marriage: Source

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth have reportedly decided to move to Nashville to give their marriage another chance and start a new life.

The Legally Blonde star has previously admitted that she often felt "totally overwhelmed" while balancing her life as a mom and wife and her career.

Hence, the lovebirds figured out that it would be best to start a new chapter in their lives and take a break from the bustling life of Los Angeles.

However, it was later revealed that the decision of leaving LA was to keep their marriage intact after divorce rumours of the couple emerged last year when Witherspoon was seen without her wedding bands.

"Ask anyone and they'll admit that Reese and Jim have their ups and downs, but they are committed to making this work," an insider told Star Magazine as per OK! Magazine.

"Moving to Nashville will hopefully give them a chance to slow down and spend more quality time together," the source added.

However, even though the couple wants to move to south for a change, they are still not ready to ditch their glamorous LA lives.

"Reese and Jim will still keep an L.A. base for work but they plan on spending the bulk of the year down south,” the source said.

The Morning Show star already owns a lavish $18 million mansion in the city, which is also the actor’s hometown.

"Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," the insider noted. "It's where she grew up, and she still has family there.”

“Reese and Jim visit every year and decided that it was time to make a more permanent move," the outlet shared.

The actor and her talent agent husband began dating in 2010 and tied the knot a year later in 2011 and have since kept their relationship low-key.