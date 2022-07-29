Kang Daniel confirms his debut in Japan with first mini album

Kang Daniel will be making his official debut in Japan with the release of his first mini album Joy Ride

Kang Daniel will be making his official debut in Japan with the release of his first mini album, Joy Ride.

ALLKPOP reveals, “The solo singer's upcoming mini album contains a total of 6 tracks, including two Japanese-original tracks Joy Ride and TPIR feat. MIYAVI, as well as the Japanese versions of Upside Down, Loser feat. Chanmina, Ride 4 U, and 1000x."

"The album is set for release in first press limited edition and in regular edition," it was further confirmed.

In addition to this, Kang Daniel will be dropping TPIR as a pre-release single on all digital platforms on August 17. The album itself will be released physically on October 5.

Kang Daniel is a former member of Wanna One and is currently pursuing music as a solo artist