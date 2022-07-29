Inside 'shocking' plot to 'kill Diana and Charles' amid Duran Duran show

Prince Charles and Camilla watched Duran Duran perform at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

However, this is not the first time the artists performed in front of the royal family as the Princess of Wales attended a string of their live performances.

Back in 2015, drummer Roger Taylor revealed their London charity gig was the “shocking” plot aimed to “kill Diana and Charles and everyone in the room” by the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

During his conversation with the Mail on Sunday’s Event magazine, the drummer claimed, “They wanted to kill Diana and Charles and everybody in the room.

“It was so shocking. We were only made aware of it years later, but it was very frightening,” describing it as the “scariest moment” of his life.

The outlet also quoted Sean O’Callaghan's book 'The Informer', which read: "It was a brilliant but horrific plan.

"The IRA leadership was still desperate to strike at the heart of the British Establishment in revenge for the death of Bobby Sands and nine other hunger strikers.

"If Charles and Diana were murdered by the IRA, Anglo-Irish relations would sink to a new low.

"The fallout for the Irish community, particularly in London, can only be guessed at – something the IRA leadership would have regarded as a bonus."